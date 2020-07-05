Rear Admiral E. Paul Rucci, US Navy, Ret. February 4, 1929 - June 22, 2020 San Diego Rear AdmiralPaul Rucciwas born inWaukesha, Wisconsin, February 4, 1929. He passed away on June 22, 2020, with grace and dignity, surrounded by family. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam J. Rucci he grew up in Waukesha and lived a tremendously purposed life honoring family, friends, God, and country. After receiving his M.D. degree from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1954, he married his true love Elena, whisking her away, embarking on a prestigious 30-year career in Navy Medicine. His family loyally followed him from Pensacola, Florida, Malta, Great Lakes, Illinois, Kenitra, Morocco, Washington D.C., Camp Pendleton, Long Beach, Norfolk, Virginia and San Diego, California. His distinguished career began as a Naval Flight Surgeon, and practicing Obstetrics and Gynecology; he served as Senior Medical Officer, USS HANCOCK (CVA-19) in 1968 and 1969 during the Vietnam War.He departed from daily practice as his superb leadership and mentoring talents emerged. After serving as Executive Officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, he reported to his first Commanding Officer assignment at Naval Regional Medical Center, Long Beach California, in 1974. He was promoted to Rear Admiral in 1977 and served on the staff of the Commander-in-Chief, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk Virginia, prior to reporting as Commanding Officer at the iconic Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego in 1980, followed by becoming the first Commander, Naval Medical Command, Southwest Region.In addition to the Legion of Merit, RADM Rucci wore the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the Navy Occupation Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.Once a scratch golfer (6 holes in one), Paul was known for his professional tenacity, integrity, loyal friendships, and dedication to his family and country. He greatly valued his long affiliation with the Miramar Men's Golf Club and his many friends there; He was also a proud member serving on the Committee of 100 for the preservation of Balboa Park. His greatest and proudest legacy was the family he leaves behind: sons Peter (wife Linda), Bob, Tom and John (wife Alesha); grandchildren Erica, Dana-Rose, Mackenna, Hayley, Sam and Georgette and great-grandchildren Leo, Gia, Joe and Crosby. He now joins his beloved wife of 62 years, Elena, with God in heaven, proud that the family he and Elena created will continue to grow and endeavor to follow their example of elegance, dignity, and values. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph, of Waukesha.He was held in the highest esteem by all that knew him, was an aspirational icon, a mentor and provider to his entire family and will be greatly missed every day. Today's sorrow is greatly outweighed by the knowledge he has rejoined his beloved Elena. It was truly a blessing and privilege to be his family.In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the USO, Navy Relief, and Humane Society. Paul's family extends their sincere gratitude and respect to the amazing and caring staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego.