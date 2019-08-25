|
|
Capt. Dale Deweese USN (Ret.) December 26, 1933 - August 18, 2019 San Diego It is with his family's heavy heart that Everette (Dale) Deweese passed into God's hands on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a long and brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Dale is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Ellen; his daughters, Joan and Michelle; five grandchildren; and seven brothers and sisters. Dale joined the Navy in 1954 and earned a commission to ensign and his gold aviator wings in 1956, rising through the years to the rank of Captain. Following his naval career Dale went to work for San Diego County where he proudly served within the Department of Environmental Health's Hazmat Division achieving his Registered Environmental Health Specialist certification. Dale was a beloved husband and father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a kind and generous man who lived an extraordinary life. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A burial service to follow at 1 PM at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to honorflightsandiego.org or the San Diego Maritime museum.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019