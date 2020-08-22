1/1
USN Capt. Dale (Ret.) Deweese
1933 - 2019
In memory of USN Capt. Dale (Ret.) Deweese.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
AUG
28
Burial
01:00 PM
Miramar National Cemetery
June 14, 2020
Simply the most down-to-earth person you could meet. He was my Commanding Officer aboard the USS ST. LOUIS ( LKA-116) during the late 70s. As a young sailor he shaped my future and attitude about the US Navy. I made the US Navy a career. One memory I have... As his Legal Yeoman we discussed a few things and was always easy to approach. I remember one evening underway I needed his signature and entered his underway stateroom, by-the-way it looked like a hotel room, he was seated at his desk playing his trumpet. As I was getting his signature I looked over his music and told him I played sax. Next thing I knew he had me bring my sax onboard and played in his stateroom. His goal was to start up a ships band and play for the crew. We just never got that far, but that cat could play a mean horn...lol.

May God bless you!!
Salvador Valdez
Served In Military Together
April 26, 2020
Skipper of the USS St Louis L;KA 116, Fair Winds and Following Seas sir
WILLIAM Ryan
February 11, 2020
I had the honor and pleasure of serving with CAPT Deweese when he was COMPHIBRON ONE
John Wachter
August 25, 2019
I was beyond blessed to spend precious time with Mr. Deweese near the end of his life. I've never met such a devoted husband and wife (Ellen) in my entire life! His wife and family simply meant the world to him and he was so proud of all of them. He was so proud of his loving daughters and their families. After two long careers, he took up painting (fine art) and I was privileged to see all the art pieces in their home. His artwork is amazing. What a legacy he leaves!!! What a gentleman and what an amazing life!!! I send my heartfelt condolences to his loving family members! May he rest in beautiful peace.
Lea Walker
August 25, 2019
May the love of God surround you during this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May your memories bring you comfort.
Geraldine Patton
August 25, 2019
May your happy memories bring you comfort.May the love of God surround you during this time of sorrow.
Geraldine (Geri)Patton
Geraldine Patton
August 25, 2019
Stanley Marder
