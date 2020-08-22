Simply the most down-to-earth person you could meet. He was my Commanding Officer aboard the USS ST. LOUIS ( LKA-116) during the late 70s. As a young sailor he shaped my future and attitude about the US Navy. I made the US Navy a career. One memory I have... As his Legal Yeoman we discussed a few things and was always easy to approach. I remember one evening underway I needed his signature and entered his underway stateroom, by-the-way it looked like a hotel room, he was seated at his desk playing his trumpet. As I was getting his signature I looked over his music and told him I played sax. Next thing I knew he had me bring my sax onboard and played in his stateroom. His goal was to start up a ships band and play for the crew. We just never got that far, but that cat could play a mean horn...lol.



May God bless you!!

Salvador Valdez

Served In Military Together