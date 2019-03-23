Capt. Jack R. Evans USN (Ret) December 20, 1923 - February 26, 2019 San Diego Jack R. Evans was born in Bend, Oregon. At the age of two his family moved to Corcoran, California. where he lived until the age of 17. After graduating from high school in 1941, he enlisted in the Navy. After boot camp he was assigned to the U.S.S. Tennessee and the next day sailed for Hawaii. On December 7, 1941 he was on board the Tennessee in the foretop when the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor. He earned the Purple Heart that day due to wounds received during the battle. In 1943 he was selected to become an enlisted pilot for the Navy. He earned his wings in 1945. He spent a total of 33 years in the Navy serving in many capacities. He had two tours at the Pentagon, was Captain of the U.S.S. Pyro during the Viet Nam War and flew many missions during the second World War. In January 1943 he married Ruth Smith of Exeter, California. They had three children, Jack Jr. (Nancy), Tanya Lloyd (Bob) and Dawn Starr Norton. He has 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. After retiring, Jack became a Mason and put all his effort into being the best Mason he could. He was a 33rd degree Mason and served in many capacities in his lodge and at the Scottish Rite. He served as President and Vice President of the Pearl Harbor Association. In 2008 he met Nancy Watson at Eagles Wings, a military widow and widowers bereavement group. They hit it off and in 2009 they were married. When they married, he inherited three step children, Diane Schmidt (Tony), Stephen Watson (Sue) and Kenneth Watson (Cristy), 4 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren Services will be held on April 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Rosecrans National Cemetery and on April 6, 2019 at Shadow Mountain Church, 10:00 a.m., 2100 Greenfield Drive, El Cajon, CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Childhood Language Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019