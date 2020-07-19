Captain H. E. Reichert, USN (Ret.) September 6, 1926 - July 3, 2020 Coronado Captain H. E. Reichert, U.S.N. (Ret.), died July 3, 2020. Captain Reichert was born in Philadelphia, PA, on September 6, 1926, to his parents Harry and Viola Reichert. He married his childhood sweetheart, Betty S. Reichert, daughter of the Reverend Doctor William R. Shaffer and Katherine Stevenson Shaffer of Philadelphia, PA.Ca
ptain Reichert enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, was commissioned an Ensign in 1948, and served for 32 years until his retirement in 1978.Ca
ptain Reichert graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and from George Washington University with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He also graduated from the U. S. Naval Intelligence school as a "Translator/Interpreter" in the Russian language and later was an instructor at the facility. He also served as an Intelligence Officer and Briefer on the Supreme Allied Commander's staff, Atlantic Fleet. He later served in intelligence positions for the U.S. Navy in Yokosuka, Japan and the U.S. Army in Hokkaido, Japan.Ca
ptain Reichert was a veteran of World War II, Korea, the Cuban Conflict, and the Vietnam War. He served one year "In Country" Vietnam as Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel and eight years on several ships as either Executive Officer or Commanding Officer (USS Saufley and USS Sterret). It was during his command of the Guided Missile Cruiser Sterret, while affording missile protection to another cruiser and two destroyers who were conducting shore bombardment of enemy positions off Vietnam, that Captain Reichert received the Silver Star, the third highest military decoration the country can award, for gallantry in action in the Gulf of Tonkin for destroying two North Vietnam aircraft and two PT Boats, the first to ever attack a U.S. Naval formation.Ca
ptain Reichert was a volunteer for the Red Cross and the Coronado Hospital. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, San Diego, where he served on the Board of Trustees and the Foundation, taught Sunday School, served as Head Usher for church services, was a church liturgist. He took part in the church's Homeless Feeding program, Chain Gang (making repairs to church property), and twice in charge of the annual Fund Raising Program.Ca
ptain Reichert is survived by his daughter, Christine (husband Bill Palmer) of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, two sons, Kurt and Carl (wife Anita Schurkens Reichert) of San Diego, and daughter, Katherine (partner Paul Kalashian) of Texas. He is also survived by four of five grandchildren, Ashley / husband Seth Snyder, Seth Reichert Palmer, Carley Reichert, and Nicholas Reichert, and by one great-grandchild, Theo Snyder, son of granddaughter, Ashley. First grandson Kevin Reichert pre-deceased Captain Reichert in 2008.Due to COVID-19, a private family inurnment will be conducted at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. The family requests that any memorial donations be directed to Hospice, San Diego, or the First United Methodist Church, San Diego.