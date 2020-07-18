Captain William Keith Stahlman, USN (Ret.) September 27, 1931 - May 19, 2020 Coronado Captain William Keith Stahlman of Coronado, Ca., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, went peacefully to be with Jesus on May 19, 2020, with his family near him.Keith was born on September 27, 1931, in New Bethlehem, Pa. He was schooled in New Bethlehem, Pa., Clarion College, University of Pittsburgh, and Penn State. Keith attained a Doctoral degree in theoretical and applied mathematics. His higher education was interrupted to join the U. S. Navy during the Korean conflict.Keith's career included teaching at the U. S. Naval Academy, working on software designs for the Polaris Missile, Tomahawk Missile, and Stealth aircraft. Keith retired from his information technology career in San Diego, Ca., where his brilliant mind and creativity worked with several high-tech companies, including Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Titan, Westinghouse, and Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC). Keith was a well-loved Executive Director for SAIC and the author of, ONLY A SIGNED CONTRACT COUNTS. Keith only saw the best characteristics in each person he met and was able to bring out positive traits in each person with whom he interacted. His excellent administrative skills and integrity had him working across numerous platforms with logistics and designs.Keith's interests included football, camping, backpacking, woodworking, cabinetry, home Bible studies, Sunday School teaching, and mission trips to Honduras to help expand God's Kingdom. Keith was a Marriage Encounter speaker along with his wife, Toni.For ten years, Keith and Toni resided in New Bethlehem, Pa., restoring the historical Andrews house, which was a Victorian treasure. This large restoration project received a complete overhaul due to Keith's tenacity, attention to detail, and love for his birthplace.One of the things which Keith treasured was education. His belief in higher learning was expressed by putting nine of the family children through college. Keith's humor, generous spirit, and intellect will be missed. His patience and tolerance lives on through many.A celebration of his life will be planned when the public health crisis allows public gatherings.



