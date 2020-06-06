Rear Admiral William Albert Bill' Walsh, USN (Ret) August 15, 1933 - April 14, 2020 San Diego, CA Rear Admiral William A. Walsh USN (Ret) of San Diego, California passed away on April 14, 2020, at the age of 86. Bill was born on August 15, 1933, in Gilman, Illinois. He was the third of four children born to Myrtle and Lawrence "Tuffy" Walsh. After graduation from Gilman High School in 1951, Bill attended the University of Notre Dame where he earned a U.S. Naval ROTC scholarship during his freshman year and served as president of the sophomore class.He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Notre Dame in May of 1955 and was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in June 1955. Bill met Joan Elizabeth Kennedy of Winnetka, IL, at a Notre Dame dance, they fell in love, and were married in December 1957. Together they began their adventurous Navy life, which included 18 moves over 30 years, with Joan as his loving, supportive wife and soon to be the mother of their three children. Bill's initial tour was aboard the USS Hollis (APD-86), followed by service on the USS Hartley (DE-1029). His next duty station was at the Headquarters, Ninth Naval District (Great Lakes, IL). Then back to sea duty aboard the USS Washtenaw County (LST-1186), followed by service as the Aide and Public Affairs Officer to the Commander of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. Bill attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA where he earned an MS in Management (with Distinction). Bill was then deployed back to sea as the Operations Officer on the USS Reeves (DLG-24) based in Long Beach, CA, and next served as the Executive Officer of the USS Cochrane (DDG-21), home ported in Hawaii.The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations as Head of Amphibious/Mine Warfare and Gun Fire Support at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. was next, followed by the Vice Admiral's Office Aide and Administrative Assistant for Joint Chiefs of Staff Matters. Then off to the six-month Armed Forces Staff College course in Norfolk, VA, before taking command of the USS Towers (DDG-9) in San Diego, CA. Bill then headed to the Naval War College in Newport, RI to attend the Senior Course in Naval Warfare, and where he also earned a second MS (with Honors) in International Affairs from The George Washington University in 1972. Bill Walsh returned to the Pentagon, where he took charge of the Surface Ship Placement Desk, and next advanced to the Executive Assistant to the Chief of Naval Personnel for Officer Development and Distribution. His assignments included Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations for Special Projects, Human Relations and Equal Opportunity. Bill subsequently served as Executive Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Surface Warfare) in Washington, and where he spearheaded the development of the future Surface Navy Association.Following his work in Washington, Bill moved back to San Diego for his next two duty stations. He served as the Commanding Officer of the USS Juneau (LPD-10), and then was named the Commanding Officer of Amphibious Squadron Three, which consisted of 10 Navy ships and 5,000 Marines. From there he was transferred back to Hawaii as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Policies on the Staff of the Commander of the Pacific Fleet - while also serving as the Commander of the Navy Element of the Joint Rapid Deployment Forces Command. Bill was selected for promotion to Rear Admiral (two stars) while in Hawaii. Rear Admiral Bill Walsh then transferred back to San Diego where he was named Commander of the Amphibious Group Eastern Pacific, responsible for four amphibious squadrons including 51 ships, 16,000 Sailors and 5 different shore-based commands. Bill's final tour of duty was as the Director of the Surface Warfare Division in the office of the Chief of Naval Operations, at the Pentagon. Rear Admiral William A. Walsh retired from the U.S. Navy in September 1985. Bill Walsh dedicated his career to the service of his country, receiving numerous medals, decorations, and awards including: The Legion of Merit w/2 Gold Stars, the Bronze Star Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/ 6 Stars, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon w/ 1 Star, and the Navy Distinguished Service Order Vietnam.Admiral Walsh was also chiefly responsible for establishing the Surface Navy Association in 1985 and served as a founding Director for a number of years. In 2007 he was honored with the Surface Navy Special Recognition Award by then President & Vice Admiral Green who stated, "This is for your sustained contributions to the United States Navy, your country, and the Surface Navy Association." (www.navysna.org)Traveling between duty stations, the Walsh family memories include several cross-country trips in their station wagon, visiting relatives in Chicago and Gilman, IL, and touring most of the National Parks and seeing the sights of our beautiful country. Bill and Joan enjoyed a wonderful married life of 49 years together, traveled the world, enjoyed playing bridge and golf, going to Chargers and Padres games, and spending time with their children. As doting grandparents, they particularly cherished their time with their grandchildren's sports and school activities. Sadly, Joan Walsh passed away from cancer in February 2007.Bill Walsh and Edie McGrath were introduced to one another by retired Navy golfing friends, and they fell in love and were married in 2008. Bill and Edie enjoyed 12 wonderful years together, filled with spending time with friends and family, lots of golf, and world travels. Together they toured London and Rome, as well as the country of Ireland. In addition, they enjoyed several cruises including a traverse of the Panama Canal, touring the Mediterranean Sea, a cross-Atlantic journey on the Queen Mary, and also visited Alaska, Australia & New Zealand. Bill always commented that he felt truly blessed, and that his true loves were God, family, and country. He had a commanding presence, but he was a humble and gracious man, full of love, warmth, patience and wisdom. Bill Walsh had a smile and warm greetings for everyone he met. Ever the optimist and always an inspiration, he was a joy to be around and he epitomized the concept of leading by example. He lived an exceptionally full and impressive life, and his Catholic faith and values were his guiding light.Bill Walsh is survived by his wife Edith McGrath-Walsh, of Solana Beach, CA, as well as his daughters Kathryn (James) Lamb and Julia (Kenji) Timmerman, and his son Michael (Christie) Walsh, all of San Diego, CA. In addition, Bill is survived by his seven grandchildren Chris (Courtney) Lamb, Ryan Lamb (& Kristina Yamamoto), Eric & Anna Timmerman, and Michael, Austin, and Brianna Walsh, as well as his great-grandson Hunter Lamb. His sister Marilyn Meehan of Collinsville, IL, and his brother Donald Walsh of Salina, KS, and a large family of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Elizabeth (Kennedy) Walsh, and his brother Charles "Chuck" Walsh. A Catholic Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Admiral Bill Walsh will then be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.