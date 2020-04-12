|
LCDR Donald T. Ryan, USN, Ret. July 17, 1927 - March 22, 2020 San Diego Donald Theodore Doc' Ryan died on March 22, 2020, at age 92, with his family by his side. Doc was born in Pittsburg, PA, to his parents Edward and Dorothy (Bradfield) Ryan. In January 1945, he enlisted in the US Navy and attended Hospital Corps School in San Diego, CA. He served as a Hospital Corpsman for five years, with assignments ashore and afloat. In March 1950, he was accepted into the Naval Flight Training Program in Pensacola, FL, and earned the coveted Navy Wings of Gold as a naval aviator. He was assigned to North Island Naval Air Station, Coronado, CA. There he married Charlotte Addington of Austin, MN, on February 22, 1953. As Doc's naval career unfolded, he and Charlotte had five children. He loved his family. Doc was next stationed in Corpus Christi, TX, in a training squadron where he was at his best. The many naval aviation cadets he trained in fighter aircraft appreciated his calm manner under stress. After Texas, he was sent to North Island, NAS, and then to Barbers Point, NAS, HI. As a Naval Flight Officer, he flew many aircraft, but his favorite was the F9F Cougar.Doc's last navy assignment was at the Bureau of Naval Weapons, Washington, D.C. In June 1965, he retired after more than 20 years serving his country with a deep sense of responsibility, dedication, and loyalty. Afterward, he settled with his family in beautiful San Diego, CA. Doc worked briefly as a private pilot instructor at Stardust Aviation, and then from 1967 to 1987, worked in a second 20-year career as an Air Traffic Controller at Lindbergh Tower, NAS, North Island.From 1988 to 2004, he worked as a computer lab instructional aid at McKinley Elementary School, helping upgrade their computers and network system with Apple computers. Doc loved family get-togethers, cross country road trips, and camping with his children and grandchildren. He was a gifted storyteller. Doc enjoyed sailing, reading, electronics, making pizza while listening to Dixieland Jazz, and eating pie. He was generous and helped many in their time of need. His siblings, Ed, Bobby, Barb, Carol, and Dutsy, predeceased him. He is survived by his brothers, Alan and Billy; by his former wife, Charlotte; by his sons, Kevin, Chris, and Kelly; and by his daughters, Cathy and Kim (Zottolo), as well as by grandkids, Tom, Aaron, Keith, Hannah, Kristine and Joseph; and 7 great-grandkids. Donald, beloved Dad, Pop, Grandpa Doc, will be deeply missed by all. His children are arranging for his Burial At Sea by the US Navy. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020