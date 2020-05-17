Captain Clyde William Jones, USNMC September 29, 1929 - April 13, 2020 San Diego With mournful hearts, the Jones family says goodbye to a rare jewel.Captain Clyde William Jones, Medical Corp, United States Navy Retired, died on April 13, 2020 at 90 years of age. He died suddenly of cardiac arrest. He was born in St. George, Barbados, on September 29, 1929 to Lewis Fitzgerald Jones, and Albertha Beatrice Lewis. He was the eldest of their children, followed by Mildred, Claudine, Tracey, Livingston, Vietland, and Emerson. His father died when Clyde was 13 years old. Being an exceptional student at St. Jude's Primary School, he was awarded a scholarship from the priest of St. Jude's Church, to attend Combermere High School. He was the first person from his small village to receive this honor. After graduation, he was sponsored by his Aunt & Uncle, Laura and Fred Barrow to immigrate to the United States, to further his education. He attended The City College of New York at night, while working full time at a jewelry store during the day. For his medical degree, he attended Howard University College of Medicine, graduating in 1958. He interned at Los Angeles County Medical Center. He was admitted into the Navy in 1959 at Camp Pendleton Marine Base. He spent several years with the Marines, in Okinawa, the Philippines, and Vietnam. He was as proud of being a Marine, as he was of being a Naval Officer. The Marines loved their "Doc".He married Norma Anita Smith on September 14, 1963, started his residency in Anesthesiology at the Naval Regional Medical Center in San Diego, and bought his first car all in the same week. They have 3 sons, Michael William, Ronald Christopher, and Stephen Thomas Jones.He retired from the Navy in 1979, and started working for Kaiser Permanente, from which he retired in 1996. Clyde was Chief of Anesthesiology at Camp Pendleton, Vietnam, Guam, the Naval Hospital San Diego, and Kaiser. He has influenced hundreds of anesthesiologists, and continued to attend both the Anesthesia convention, and Howard Medical School graduation annually well after retirement. He was most proud of the success of his residents.He completed 83 volunteer trips as an anesthesiologist with Operation Smile and Interface to underprivileged countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Kenya, and Mexico.He was active in the Episcopal Church all his life. He served as an acolyte, sub-deacon, a lay Eucharistic visitor and on committees for the Diocese of San Diego. He was on the vestry at All Saints Episcopal Church in San Diego, and St. John's The Divine in Guam.He was a season ticket holder of the Padres, the San Diego Opera, the Old Globe, San Diego Musical Theatre and the San Diego Zoo. He is the only person in the family not to have graduated from Saint Augustine High School in San Diego, as Norma was elected an honorary Saintsman for her years of service on the Board.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Norma, his 3 sons Michael, Ronald (Marylynn) and Stephen, and 3 grandchildren Tri, Raj and Maisie, two brothers, Tracey and Emerson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in England, Barbados, and the United States.We ask that no flowers be sent, and any memorial donations be sent in his memory to:Howard University College of Medicineattn. Dean Hugh Mighty520 W St Northwest, Room 512Washington D.C. 20059Operation Smile Attn: Fred Facke 3641 Faculty Blvd. Virginia Beach, Va. 23453San Diego OperaAttn: Andy Helgerson233 A St. Ste. 500 Center City Bldg.San Diego, Ca 92101The Old Globe TheatreAttn: Barry Edelstein1363 Old Globe WaySan Diego, Ca 92101Funeral services will be postponed, until we can all meet together in Church, and he will be taken to his final resting place at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 17, 2020.