Valentino Pascetti March 9, 1927 - September 8, 2019 Oceanside Valentino Pascetti went to our lord on September 8, 2019. He was born in Dawson, New Mexico, on March 9, 1927. He was the youngest of 6 brothers and one sister.He married the love of his life Mary Dahlia Sandoval on November 1, 1948. They have 5 children, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. For 71 years they were devoted to each other.He served in the US Marine Corp for 22 years and after retiring worked civil service and for the school district until the young age of 80.He served our Lord and his church, St. Mary's Star of the Sea and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and a loyal friend. He will be missed by many.Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Star of the Sea - Oceanside, Friday 9/20, at 11 am. Please refer to Eternal Hills Mortuary - Dignity memorial.com for further details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
