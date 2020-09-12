All of my memories of Uncle Val are coupled with Aunt Dal. They demonstrated such a deep commitment to each other and had the gift of making others feel comfortable and important. When the whole family gathered together it was always so much fun. There was good hearted teasing, lots of laughter, playing bocce ball, great food, some tears, and a bountiful sharing of homemade beer and wine. It was one of the best ways that we learned about the importance of family.

Uncle Val's caring spirit and his dedication to Aunt Dal and other family will be fondly remembered. We are truly blessed that he was a part of our lives.

Ted & Angie Scarberry

