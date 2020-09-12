1/
Valentino Pascetti
1927 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Valentino Pascetti.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Mary's Star of the Sea
SEP
20
Burial
12:30 PM
Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA 92054
7607546600
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
September 18, 2019
All of my memories of Uncle Val are coupled with Aunt Dal. They demonstrated such a deep commitment to each other and had the gift of making others feel comfortable and important. When the whole family gathered together it was always so much fun. There was good hearted teasing, lots of laughter, playing bocce ball, great food, some tears, and a bountiful sharing of homemade beer and wine. It was one of the best ways that we learned about the importance of family.
Uncle Val's caring spirit and his dedication to Aunt Dal and other family will be fondly remembered. We are truly blessed that he was a part of our lives.
Ted & Angie Scarberry
Angie Scarberry
September 17, 2019
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
September 17, 2019
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
September 17, 2019
You will be missed Uncle Val. We love you.
Brenda Abeyta (Pascetti)
September 17, 2019
We love you and we'll miss you Uncle Val xoxo
Meghan
September 16, 2019
Uncle Val, I loved your gentle spirit, your sweet smile, & your competitive nature, especially playing cards or Rumikub. I beat you once, or did you let me win so I'd continue playing with you? I always had such fun being with you both. I had a great admiration for your relationship with my beautiful Aunt. Your marriage exemplified what the Lord meant marriage should be & you both are shining examples of that. I will miss you dearly. I love you so much.
Yvonne
Yvonne Strascina
September 15, 2019
we will miss Valentino and his smiling face. he has been on the same block with us for many years. a few years ago I made him a lap blanket and he loved his military blanket. we have many happy memories of him and he is in good hands now.
tom and dorothy traver
September 11, 2019
Love you, Uncle! You will be greatly missed.
Cheryl Celcer
Family
