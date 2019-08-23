|
Valerie Anita Velma' Cragin August 22, 1926 - August 7, 2019 SAN DIEGO Valerie Anita Cragin (born Velma Anita Cragin), a longtime resident of California, passed away at 92 on August 7, 2019, at Aviara Healthcare Center in Escondido, CA.Valerie was born in 1926, in Alhambra, CA to her parents, Eunice and John Paul Cragin. Valerie had one older brother, Ernesto Cragin and a younger sister, Evelyn Cragin (both deceased). As a young woman Valerie emerged as a leader, graduating High School as the Valedictorian and Senior Class President of her school. She was a beautiful young woman with an amazing figure. After graduation, she became an Earl Carroll showgirl, known to be one of "The Most Beautiful Girls in the World". After four years with Earl Carroll, Warner Brothers offered her a stock contract doing mostly bit parts and extra roles, including several as one of the famous "bathing beauties" in Ester Williams' films. In the 1950's Valerie opened the Flaire Charm & Modeling School on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, CA. At the time, it was very uncommon for a woman to be a business owner, but even at a young age, Valerie was a force to be reckoned with and she didn't let society's standards dictate her decisions. Valerie was an amazing loving mother, successful business owner and author or several books on modeling. Her business, the Flaire Modeling Agency, which later moved to Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, flourished and grew to be one of the top modeling agencies in Los Angeles. In 1980, Valerie was offered a position as a Divisional Vice President at Playboy Enterprises, running their modeling agency and Playmate Promotions. She later produced a show called, "Playboy Girls of Rock and Roll" a musical revue that allowed her and the performers to travel all over the world. Throughout her career she helped and inspired many young girls and served as a role model for all women. After retiring, Valerie moved to San Diego, CA. where she lived her final chapter and died peacefully in her sleep on August 7, 2019. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.Valerie is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kalantari, her grandson, Roman Kalantari and her great-grandson, Darius Kalantari.A small private service will be held in San Diego, CA and her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to at: BrightFocus.org
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019