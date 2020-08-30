Valerie R. Lemke

July 24, 1936 - August 27, 2020

San Diego

Interested in everyone and everything, Valerie Lemke was most in her element seeking out the person standing alone at a party or event and asking them about themselves. Her innate curiosity, combined with her ability to write superbly on any subject, made her a consummate public relations professional for nearly 40 years, and a freelance newspaper reporter for several years. Mrs. Lemke passed away after a long illness at Scripps Mercy Hospital. She was 84.As vice president of Nuffer, Smith, Tucker, San Diego's oldest public relations firm, and as a consultant, Mrs. Lemke's clients included the California Lottery, American Institute of Wine & Food, California Dairy Council, American Dietetic Association, Scripps Health and the Timken Museum of Art. At an age when many would consider retirement, she turned to writing for the Home & Garden section of The San Diego Union-Tribune, as well as the newspaper's Coastal Homes magazine. Valerie Ann Roesch was born in Los Angeles to Gordon Roesch and the former Marjorie Morgan Young. She moved to San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood as a young girl, and attended San Diego High School, where she was editor-in-chief of the school's newspaper, The Russ. In 1958, she graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in English.In the late 1960s, expecting her third child, Mrs. Lemke participated in the archaeological digs and research for Old Town State Historic Park, including the Spanish fort Royal Presidio of San Diego and the Mission San Diego de Alcala on Presidio Hill. Under the direction of historian Ray Brandes, she cataloged material published in English, particularly the translated letters of Father Junipero Serra.The natural world fascinated her, and she derived great pleasure from it. Be it tree or cactus, her knowledge of all things botanical was encyclopedic. She was also an avid birder and planned many vacations around birdwatching. The desert captivated her most. As a part-time resident of Borrego Springs for more than 25 years, Mrs. Lemke served as board chair of the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association. She aided ABDNHA with its major role in the designation of Anza-Borrego as an International Dark Sky Community, only the second in the world after Flagstaff, Ariz.Mrs. Lemke's enthusiasm for Mission Hills' architecture and gardens prompted her to join Mission Hills Heritage, where she served on its newsletter committee and as a docent for home tours. She was also a member of the San Diego Press Club, served on the advisory board of A New PATH, and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.Her few indoor interests included reading true crime, needlepoint, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Her rules for jigsaws were legendno puzzles under 1,000 pieces and no peaking at the picture on the box for guidance. Mrs. Lemke was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Edwin Lemke, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Caroline (Donald) Stewart, sons, Carl "Ned" (Nancy) and Craig (Christina), daughter, Caroline (Ron) Dipping, and six grandchildren, all of San Diego. She will be profoundly missed.Mrs. Lemke will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store