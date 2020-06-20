Janet Lynn Scharaga Van Doren April 29, 1951 - June 12, 2020 San Diego Janet Lynn Scharaga Van Doren passed away June 12, 2020 from a rare cancer. She was courageous, determined and never gave up hope. She fought to the bitter end. A graduate of Arizona State University, Janet taught educationally handicapped high school students. She also won awards for being an outstanding teacher, and awards for public speaking. After a few years of teaching, Jan became an integral part of her family's business, All Star Glass Company. She was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. When the company began in 1977, it was uncommon for a woman to be so involved in the auto glass industry, so Jan is considered one of the trail blazers. We all greatly appreciate the role Jan played in our business and in our industry. She was a true All Star. Married for 30 years to the love of her life, Mark Van Doren, together they golfed and fished, and loved being together and being outdoors. Preceded in death by her father, Sam, she was survived by her family, who she was very close to: mother Hermeen, brother Bob, sister-in-law Shell, nephew Brandon, and cousins Steve, Dennis and Gary. Jan loved animals and adored her beautiful cats and dogs. Janet Scharaga Van Doren will always be remembered for her zest for life, her smile, her laugh and her thoughtfulness. If you like, you may donate in her memory to UCSD Moores Rare Cancer Center, https://campaign.ucsd.edu, 3855 Health Sciences Drive, La Jolla, CA 92037.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.