Vanessa M. Weslow

Vanessa M. Weslow Obituary
Vanessa M. Weslow SAN DIEGO Vanessa, a lover of life and music, passed away at her home on August 11th. She has left behind countless friends, and was known to all as a giving person, eager to volunteer and help others. The bond she had with the music community was quite special, and she will be deeply missed by those who admired her quick-witted humor, artistry, kindness, and enthusiasm for life. May music follow her always. June 1, 1953 - August 11, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
