Vanessa M. Weslow
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
January 21, 2020
Vanessa and I lived together for 5 years back in our grad school days. I am greatly saddened to come across this page while doing a search for her.

She was an incredible person, smart as a whip, and extremely funny. And she cared. Had a voice like Rickie Lee Jones, angelic and beautiful.

I knew her mother and grandmother as well. Interesting folks. All three of them the best, most interesting of characters.

She was an extremely positive influence on my life. RIP butterfly.
Scott Pincus
November 17, 2019
I believe I may take the prize for knowing Vanessa the longest. We were in the same class in grade school in New Jersey. I was hoping to get together while just recently in Escondido, but sadly was unable to get through by phone, which prompted me to search the web. We hadnt spoken in quite a while.

I knew her grandparents, parents and other friends from back in the good ole days.
Very sorry to learn that she is no longer with us.

Jean

Jean Bohr
Friend
November 4, 2019
Dear-Dear Vanessa- I will miss all of our conversations pass and future. I'm sorry I wasn't there. We go way back- not as far as Vicki but you were caring and a unique person. I will miss you❤.- Robin T.
Robin Tiede
October 15, 2019
I never met her but I indirectly inherited her Bass Fiddle.
It's got some serious mojo!

Thanks Vanessa...
Roscoe
September 27, 2019
Vanessa came into my life, however briefly, as a result of one of her many acts of generositypicking up slack for Friday Folks when Barbara Heckler wasn't hosting. For a guy who usually finds just getting there on time a stretch, I'd managed (through a miscommunication) to show up at Vanessa's a good two hours Early, something that can put a host in a bind. Rather than suggest I come back at an appropriate time, she made me feel exceptionally welcome, filling me in on the San Diego music scene as she got ready for the jam, even taking a break so we could share songs before the rest of the guests arrived. Show me what you got, she said. It wasn't much, but she made me feel welcome, nonetheless. And at evening's end, she saw to it that we left with some fine food. It was hospitality of a kind one does not experience often. Vanessa just had a way of making folks feel at home.

When I heard that Friday Folks was going on hiatus, I was looking forward to seeing Vanessa again. She was someone I could easily imagine having long conversations with.

Too soon, too soon.

Rest easy, sweet lady. Save us a seat at the Jam. We'll all be along, eventually.
Paul du Pre
September 19, 2019
I am heartbroken. I've known Vanessa for 40 years. We were the "Flying Vs". This Flying V will fly no more. One of its wings is missing. I will miss you terribly Vanessa.
Vikki Gray
September 4, 2019
Vanessa was my neighbor the past 6 years. Very friendly and we helped each other out when we needed anything. The neighborhood is not the same without her. She will be missed greatly:(
Betsy
September 1, 2019
She was truly a good person, spreading joy wherever she went. I was ill for a couple of months, and she called me multiple times just to check on me. Nobody else ever did that. Whatever place in time and space she has gone to, I hope there are lot of Bluegrass and Folk jams she can join up with. She left us way too soon.
Sandy Stedinger
Friend
September 1, 2019
Vanessa made the world a better, happier place. When I was under the weather for a few months, she called me up multiple times just to make sure I was doing OK. I can't think of anybody else who has done that for me. She was truly a nice, good person who left us too soon. I hope that whatever part of time and space you have traveled to, there are plenty of Bluegrass and Folk music jams to join up with.
Sandy Stedinger
September 1, 2019
Vanessa was always warm, humorous, and generous to her many friends. She had a BIG heart and loved to host music events at her home. She was a talented and lively musician, and I especially loved her "One Meatball" song. Fond memories, my friend~
Elaine Andreoli
August 31, 2019
I was just getting to know her. Enjoyed trading songs with her a couple of times. She was fun and always said nice things to me. She was, to me, young and not at all near the end. I'm shocked.
Archie Merwin
Friend
August 31, 2019
Vanessa, you leave a void behind. I will always remember your vibrant enthusiasm in your music, always offering help whenever needed, a smile and positive attitude, your home for everyone to gather, and genuinely being just a very nice lady. You have left us too soon, but you will always be remembered.
Pattie Urie
August 31, 2019
Sad to say goodbye to a longtime friend who brought joy, humor and friendship to us and many others. Rest in piece Vanessa.
Archie & Maggie Breeden
August 31, 2019
The times I did meet you, I thought you were a wonderful person and artist. It was a pleasure k n owing you and being in your home.
Rest in Peace, Vanessa
Randi Hawkins
August 30, 2019
Rest in peace Vanessa, I know you will leave holes in many people's lives. You leave this world a better place.
Mia Myrvik
August 28, 2019
Vanessa, you were a good friend for 40 years. Your moral compass, music and compassion for life will endure. Thanks for coming into my life. Rest in peace, my dear friend.
Roger Taylor
August 28, 2019
God Bless you Vanessa. You made a difference in this world. You are a special lady and wonderful friend.

Peace and Love.
robert frazier
