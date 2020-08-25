Vanessa came into my life, however briefly, as a result of one of her many acts of generositypicking up slack for Friday Folks when Barbara Heckler wasn't hosting. For a guy who usually finds just getting there on time a stretch, I'd managed (through a miscommunication) to show up at Vanessa's a good two hours Early, something that can put a host in a bind. Rather than suggest I come back at an appropriate time, she made me feel exceptionally welcome, filling me in on the San Diego music scene as she got ready for the jam, even taking a break so we could share songs before the rest of the guests arrived. Show me what you got, she said. It wasn't much, but she made me feel welcome, nonetheless. And at evening's end, she saw to it that we left with some fine food. It was hospitality of a kind one does not experience often. Vanessa just had a way of making folks feel at home.



When I heard that Friday Folks was going on hiatus, I was looking forward to seeing Vanessa again. She was someone I could easily imagine having long conversations with.



Too soon, too soon.



Rest easy, sweet lady. Save us a seat at the Jam. We'll all be along, eventually.

Paul du Pre