Velma "Jean" McAllister December 1, 1943 - April 16, 2020 San Diego Velma "Jean" McAllister, 76, passed away April 16, 2020. She was at home with her son by her side.Jean is survived by her son Jason. She leaves behind a brother Joe, nieces Christi, Cari and Taylor, best friend of 53 years DeeDee, and her beloved cat Nala.Jean was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her son Troy, her parents Jessie MacBeth and Earl Niemeyer, her sister Helen, and nephew Mark.Jean was a very adored Hairdresser in San Diego for over 55yrs. Her clients of many years were an extended family to her. They could confide in her knowing that "what happened in Jeans chair" stayed in Jeans chair. She will be missed and forever known for her contagious laugh and love of all animals (except snakes). She was a lover of sunflowers and good ol' rock n roll music! Boogie on down Broadway Jean and dance! Laying to Rest services were held Monday, April 27th at 3pm at El Camino Memorial in Sorento Valley.Celebration of Life services will be held at a future date and location, which will be determined and announced.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020