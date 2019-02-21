Vera Reyenga Dolan August 21, 1922 - February 17, 2019 LA MESA Vera Reyenga Dolan was one of 11 children born to Jacob and Edna Reyenga. Vera came to San Diego with her three sisters in the early days of World War II. She went to work for the Federal Housing Authority, where she met her future husband, Roy Dolan, and worked for Ross Perot (yes that Ross Perot). She married in 1948 and raised two boys, Tommy (1949) and Mark (1952).In the early seventies, she went to work for the La Mesa/Spring Valley School district, where she found her true calling working with kids with special needs. This was a true labor of "Love" for her. She will be welcomed home (to our celestial home) by her beloved husband, son, Mark, parents, five brothers and four sisters.She is survived by her son, Thomas (Cynthia), her brother, Herman (Louisiana) and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins (mostly in Louisiana) who all come from a long line of Love. Services will be conducted by the Hospice Chaplin at Holy Cross Cemetery Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm.There will be a celebration of her life in March at the Palm Row Horse Ranch in Lakeside. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary