Verna Dale Whitford July 8, 1923 - May 16, 2020 Lake San Marcos Verna Dale Whitford, 96, passed away on May 16, 2020. Born July 8, 1923, in Cumberland, Maryland, Verna always said she had a great life since she had married her high school sweetheart, had a loving family and many friends, and was able to travel the world.After marrying Paul Whitford in 1944, Verna lived in various parts of the country while Paul served in the Navy as a fighter pilot. After retiring from the Navy they settled in Boston, Massachusetts. Verna stayed home to raise her two children, Bob and Sharon. In 1971 Paul, now a commercial airline pilot for TWA, was transferred to California where he and Verna settled in Lake San Marcos. They were active in the Lake San Marcos Country Club until they became original members at Vista Valley Country Club. Upon retirement they enjoyed traveling and playing golf around the world with friends.In addition to golf, Verna enjoyed swimming, participating in exercise classes, reading, playing bridge and, most of all, being with her family and friends.Verna is survived by her son, Bob Whitford; her daughter, Sharon Jenkins (Dan Jenkins); four grandchildren (Deane Whitford, Amy Whitford, Jennifer (Jenkins) Cronin, Heather Jenkins, and one great-granddaughter, Madison Cronin.Her friends and family would tell you that she always had a smile on her face, a positive attitude and never complained. Verna will be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store