Vernon Ray "VR" Paderewski


1927 - 2020
Vernon Ray "VR" Paderewski Obituary
Vernon died at home surrounded by his family. He was born in San Diego in 1927 and joined the Navy in 1944, fighting in WWII .
He met and married the love of his life, Grace Ann Paderewski, in Philadelphia, while in the service. They moved back to San Diego and raised Eileen, Mike(Sue) & Becky Brown (Joe) in Clairemont.
Vernon is precede in death by his loving wife, Grace, and their daughter, Eileen.
Vernon is survived by his children, Mike & Becky, along with grandchildren, Jennifer (Cory) & Zach Paderewski, Rakel Sanchez (Keith), Frank & Emily Brown and great-grandchildren, Mikey Clack, Keith & Grace Sanchez, and Kammy Davis.
Vernon will be laid to rest at 9:00 am on Thursday, February 27th, at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
