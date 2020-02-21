|
|
Vernon died at home surrounded by his family. He was born in San Diego in 1927 and joined the Navy in 1944, fighting in WWII .
He met and married the love of his life, Grace Ann Paderewski, in Philadelphia, while in the service. They moved back to San Diego and raised Eileen, Mike(Sue) & Becky Brown (Joe) in Clairemont.
Vernon is precede in death by his loving wife, Grace, and their daughter, Eileen.
Vernon is survived by his children, Mike & Becky, along with grandchildren, Jennifer (Cory) & Zach Paderewski, Rakel Sanchez (Keith), Frank & Emily Brown and great-grandchildren, Mikey Clack, Keith & Grace Sanchez, and Kammy Davis.
Vernon will be laid to rest at 9:00 am on Thursday, February 27th, at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020