Vernon Reed Roberts June 23, 1944 - March 19, 2019 San Diego Vern was born in Martinsville, VA, to Maxelle Reed and Hampton John Roberts. At 5, he moved to Detroit with his mother and stepfather, Edward Navin Burke. He graduated from Grosse Pointe High School, attended Wayne State University and in 1965 enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After basic training at MCRD, he attended lithography training in Quantico, VA, before being assigned to the Honor Guard at Marine Corps Headquarters in Washington, DC. In Sept.,1968 he was deployed to Vietnam serving until his discharge in 1969. He moved to San Diego in 1972 and had a distinguished 40-year career as a print broker ending after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012. He fought a great battle...smiling to the end. He was a member of OMBC for 40+ years, as well as the FPIGA, American Legion, VFW, Lions Club, Elks and Moose. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janet Doan Roberts, children: Stacey Calcaterra, Brian Roberts and Alice Trickey, and grandchildren: Sydney, Michael, Elijah and Vivian. Survivors include sister Julia Hiddleson, and brothers Theodore and Owen Burke. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Hollis. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, promptly at 11:30 AM at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122. In lieu of flowers, donate to Veterans' programs or s. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019