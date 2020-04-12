|
|
Veronica Ann Delaney 1944 - 2020 Del Mar Veronica Ann Delaney, former Del Mar mayor, city council member, and dedicated community leader, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer. "Ronnie," as she was known to friends and family, passed away April 2, 2020. Ronnie was born in Rhode Island in September 1944. Her father's Navy career brought the family to California in 1950, first to Oxnard and then San Diego. She graduated in 1962 from the Academy of Our Lady of Peace high school.In 1963, Ronnie (nee Collins) married Thomas W. Delaney. They had two children, Sean and Shannon and settled in Del Mar in 1970. As a young mother Ronnie served as PTA president for the Del Mar Union School District. Ronnie went back to school in 1979, graduating from SDSU with a finance degree in 1983. In 1984 Ronnie ran for the Del Mar City Council and was elected. She served on the council from 1984 to 1988 with assignments as Deputy Mayor (1987) and then Mayor (1988). During her tenure, she worked successfully with other community leaders on development of the L'Auberge Hotel property and the Del Mar Plaza, projects that would not have been completed without her steadfast support.In 1988, Ronnie was appointed by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and the San Diego County Supervisors to work on an initiative to install emergency call boxes along the county's highways, an important service in the era before cell phones. Ronnie worked with then-County Supervisor Susan Golding and San Diego Mayor Maureen O'Conner on this initiative, helping to push the project through from funding to final implementation.After leaving office, Ronnie continued her work on behalf of the city as a founding member of the Friends of the Powerhouse, a group of Del Mar residents who wanted to see the aged power plant, a familiar city landmark, turned into a community center rather than become a restaurant or be torn down. She was integral to obtaining improvements to the property, which became Del Mar's first community center in 1999. Ronnie fulfilled many roles with the committee including treasurer for 3 years up until she began her fight with cancer in 2017. Ronnie is survived by her children, Sean Delaney and Shannon Delaney (Murphy Reinschreiber); grandchildren, Dylan, Aidan and Camryn Delaney; siblings Patrick Collins (Jennefer), James Collins (Pamela), Kathleen ("Kitty") Beckerson and Mary Gordon; and her many nieces and nephews.A memorial event will be scheduled at a future time when public gatherings are appropriate. Donations to the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito and The Friends of Powerhouse Park are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020