Obituary Condolences Flowers Vice Admiral William Scot' McCauley (Ret.) June 23, 1931 - April 18, 2019 CORONADO Vice Admiral McCauley, USN (Ret.) 87, of Coronado, California died in his home with family at his side on April 18. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, he was the son of the late William P. McCauley and Annette (Teig) McCauley. He graduated from Creighton Prep High school and earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He subsequently earned masters and doctoral degrees in finance and economics and studied at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, England. He retired from the US Navy in 1988.Admiral McCauley's early sea service was spent aboard Destroyers in both the Pacific and Atlantic fleets and distinguished himself in combat in Vietnam commanding fifty river assault boats for which he was decorated with two Bronze Stars with combat V, Air Medal and the Purple Heart. During his illustrious career, he commanded the USS Brooke, USS Halsey, and Destroyer Group Eight. He was Commandant of Midshipmen at the US Naval Academy (1979-1981) and Commander Naval Surface Forces Atlantic. Other assignments included Washington D.C. tours associated with System Analysis and Programming of major Navy programs. He returned to London and served on the CINCUSNAVEUR Staff and was Executive Assistant to the Chief of Naval Personal. During his naval career, Scot had four tours in San Diego and the family resided in Coronado.Following retirement from 36 years in the Navy, Scot McCauley was a Fortune-500 corporate officer, a Foundation director and consultant. He served on numerous corporate boards including Pacific Insurance Company, Actuarial Consulting Group, Northrop Grumman Ship Systems, Nortel Government Solutions and High-Tech Engineering, as well as on the Red Cross and Scripps Boards in San Diego. Scot is also the author of three published novels: Revenge in Exile, Israel Under Siege and Death Knell of the Caliphate.Scot was a sports enthusiast who loved to play basketball. He was also an avid tennis player who continued to play into his 80's. He was a member of the Army Navy Country Club in Virginia and the New York Yacht Club.He was a man of great faith and proud of his Jesuit schooling. He was married to the special love of his life, the former Mary Ann Reiman of Long Beach, California for 61 years. They have three children, Dr. Suzanne Rosselet, who was awarded a Coronado Rotary Fellowship to Switzerland, where she remains a resident; Melinda Jones (David) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Donald McCauley (Anna) of Jacksonville, Florida. All three attended Coronado High School. Mary Ann and Scot are blessed with nine grandchildren, Camille Wurlod, Dr. Patricia Rosselet, Lt. Scott Jones, Dr. Frederic Rosselet, Lt. Katherine Smith, and Mitchell, Kristen, William and Joseph McCauley, as well as five great-grandchildren. Scot is also survived by two sisters, Lani Korth and Mary Ellen Cochran. All will miss his unique sense of humor and love for his family.Memorial services will be held in Coronado and at the US Naval Academy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "The San Diego Tennis Program" SDDTA 2221 Morley Field Dr., San Diego, CA 92104 or "ARCS Scholarship Foundation, Inc., C/O of Joy Brown, 230 W. Laurel Street #701, San Diego, CA 92101-1468. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries