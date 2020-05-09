Vice Admiral William (Ret.) McCauley
1931 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
February 20, 2020
John & Marjorie Lovato
Scot was to me was a dear friend and we spoke intimately about our careers. He was gracious enough to give me a copy of one of his novels with a humbling dedication.

I introduced Scot to a high school young man and the young mans mother and their dream was for him to go to the Academy and to the young mans credit he attended and graduated. Without Scot this may have never happened!

I have been very blessed in this life to have met some great accomplished men and Scot was a blessing to know.

I just learned of his passing recently ( February 2020 ) ...
My deepest and most heart felt condolence!
John Phillip Lovato
December 28, 2019
I received The Navy Achievement Medal from Admiral McCauley in April of 1987. One of my proudest moments. He seemed larger than life to me and I'm sure meant the world to his family. So sorry for your loss.
July 8, 2019
Admiral McCauley selected me as the Force Master Chief at SURFLANT when I was a very young man. He took a chance on me over a group of more qualified Master Chiefs! I believe his risk paid off! He was a man of integrity, character, and boldness! He embodied what a Leader should and must be. I learned much from Admiral McCauley, as a Navy man and as a Patriot. There have been few men of Admiral McCauley's stature and I was honored to work for and with him. To the family; My prayers are with you as you drive the loss of your Husband, Father, Grandfather. Please remember his great contribution to America's freedom.
Donald Dolence
May 28, 2019
I am so sorry for your loss. Please allow the fondest memories shared with your loved one to be a soothing blanket over your heart. May God words of promise found in John 6:40 brings you consolation and a small measure of peace. Please accept my sincere regards and heartfelt condolences. ~MM~
