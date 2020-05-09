Scot was to me was a dear friend and we spoke intimately about our careers. He was gracious enough to give me a copy of one of his novels with a humbling dedication.



I introduced Scot to a high school young man and the young mans mother and their dream was for him to go to the Academy and to the young mans credit he attended and graduated. Without Scot this may have never happened!



I have been very blessed in this life to have met some great accomplished men and Scot was a blessing to know.



I just learned of his passing recently ( February 2020 ) ...

My deepest and most heart felt condolence!

John Phillip Lovato