Vicki L. Krantz September 11, 1946 - April 13, 2020 San Diego "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Maya Angelou "The finest human being I've ever known", "An amazing mentor", "We all wanted to be like Vicki, strong, smart, and kind" -- just a few snippets from those who knew Vicki Krantz.Vicki saw and embraced the potential of every human being she met. She had an innate ability to put people at ease and uplift them; she saw the best in others even when they didn't see it in themselves. She was the heart, soul and conscience of the businesses she helped lead. She was loved. A brilliant and talented woman with inspiring business acumen, Vicki received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural San Diego's HR Professional of the Year sponsored by the San Diego Business Journal and Manpower. As Associate Dean, at UC San Diego Extension, Vicki touched the lives of life-long learners throughout San Diego and beyond. She was born on September 11, 1946 and passed on April 13, 2020 in San Diego.Vicki, who earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and her master's degree in communication from Cal State University Northridge, began her career with the RCA Corporation, where she ran their employee publications group. From there, she earned her stripes as an HR generalist by handling a variety of assignments at the company's many divisions throughout the U.S., including NBC and Random House books.After six years with RCA, she returned home to California to join Title Insurance & Trust, as vice president of personnel. Later, when she and her new husband, Fred Krantz, moved to San Diego, she joined Central Federal Savings & Loan as vice president of human resources, eventually becoming the firm's chief administrative officer and president of several of its subsidiaries.When Central was merged with Coast Savings & Loan, she opted to create an audio news service to help busy HR professionals stay abreast of this ever-changing field. In six months, HR Newsscan acquired over 2000 subscribers and grew steadily over the next dozen years. As editor and publisher, she relished the opportunity to scour industry publications, attend conferences regularly, interview thought leaders and report key industry trends to subscribers. She brought many of the best ideas back to the classroom at UC San Diego and, after she sold her company to SHRM, UC San Diego Extension offered her the chance to expand their HR Certificate program, along with many other programs in their business portfolio.Vicki would say her most important priority and accomplishment in life was her family an amazing and loving husband for 30 years, Fred Krantz; three beautiful and accomplished nieces, Amanda Backes (Mike), Barbara Swanson (Jeff), and Katie McKinney (Matt); her sister, the extraordinary animal advocate Terri Backes (Charles); her remarkable mother and travel companion, Kay Brumagin; her loving, devoted stepson Steve Krantz and his beautiful, talented wife Kim; her stepdaughter Laurie and dedicated mom to her daughter Torrie; her lovely niece Dianne Krantz (Gary); and her partner-in-crime and member of the "Small But Mighty Gang" on Hawthorn Street, Beth Meyer (Annie, Mattie), who would say, "Thank you sweet Vicki for going out ahead of us and clearing the path, see you soon. We are listening for your whispers. We love you so."[email protected] El Camino Memorial Sorrento Valley, www.dignitymemorial.comIn lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rachel's Women's Center, San Diego, CA.As soon as safe to do so, there will be a celebration of her life where we can gather together and appreciate the gift of Vicki's presence in our lives.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020