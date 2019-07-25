Vicki Lynne Harding July 1, 1958 - July 15, 2019 Valley Center, CA Vicki Lynne Harding (Shupe), born July 1, 1958, passed away unexpectedly, while vacationing in Spain, on July 15, 2019.Daughter to Bob and Cathy; Mother to Haley, Dayne and Tyler; Friend to many people and many animals. Vicki worked as a nurse for many years, at hospitals, the Valley Center-Pauma School District, and with disabled and special needs children across San Diego county.Vicki carried a sense of adventure since her childhood. Growing up in Tustin, CA, she frequented the beaches of Orange County, skied the mountains of the Sierra Nevada and explored all across California. Always a tennis player, a horseback rider and a lover of travel, Vicki continued her many passions until the end. Her stubborn, yet unwaveringly friendly attitude will be missed by all.Please join us for a Celebration of Life event on Saturday July 27, beginning at 11:00am, at the Maxine Theatre located at Valley Center High School (31322 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082). In Vicki's memory, colorful and casual attire is encouraged. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 25, 2019