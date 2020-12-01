1/1
Victor A. Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor A. 'Vic' Weaver
March 24, 1925 - November 25, 2020
Hyde Park, UT
Victor Arwell Weaver age 95 of San Diego passed away November 25, 2020 at Autumn Care Assisted Living in Hyde Park, Utah. His loving wife of 60 years Nita Weaver was by his side.Vic served in World War II in the Navy as an Aviation Electrician Mate in the SeaBees ACORN 34's, which was a battalion tasked with building airfields overnight in the Pacific Theater. Uncle Vic, as he was known by most of his loved ones, was very active in the Boy Scout Program for most of his life. He loved taking Scouts on canoe trips down the Colorado River. He was very involved in the LDS church and with his extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Arwell and Constance Fisher Weaver. He is survived by his wife Juanita (Nita) Weaver and his brother David Weaver and many beloved family members and friends. He will be interred in the LDS Cemetery in Society Hill, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved