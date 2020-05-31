Victor Pei February 28, 1955 - May 7, 2020 New York Victor Pei passed away in New York City, after a courageous five-week battle against COVID-19, at the untimely age of 65. The world has lost a filial son, generous brother, faithful husband, proud father, and genuine friend. A devoted Christian, he would do anything to help his family and friends. He was charismatic and charitable with an outgoing personality and gracious charm.He leaves behind his wife of nearly forty years, Maria; three sons, Edward (NYC), Alex (Hong Kong), and Ian (NYC); brother, Leo A. Pei, MD (Baton Rouge); sister, Eva Leonard, MD (San Diego); extended family, and his many friends. Victor was born in Hong Kong, BCC, and moved to SD in 1961. He attended Montezuma Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High, and Crawford High. After graduation from Cal Poly School of Architecture, San Luis Obispo, Victor moved to NYC in 1979, where he had a successful career in architecture for over twenty years. He was a first cousin of well-known architect, Mr. I. M. Pei. As a retired AIA, in his second career, he provided exceptional quality plaques, trophies, and medals in the business of creating recognition awards for his clients.Victor diligently served in several community, health, and religious organizations. He built a close relationship with federal and local law enforcement and the boxing industry. He promoted the preservation of historical Chinese culture, etiquette, and social responsibility in NYC's Chinatown. He loved photography, sailing, dining, theater, and traveling. The family plans to have a proper memorial service and celebration of life after restrictions for gatherings are lifted. You may contact his eldest son at eddiepeicheck@hotmail.com.



