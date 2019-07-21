Victoria Aceves Dye September 25, 1918 - July 6, 2019 La Mesa Victoria Aceves Dye, 100 years old, died July 6, 2019 in La Mesa, California. She was born September 25, 1918 in Calexico, California, and was raised in San Diego. She always said Baboa Park was her backyard. Her father, Joaquin Isaac Aceves, was editor of the Hispano-American, a weekly newspaper for the Spanish speaking community. Her mother was Refugio Castaneda Aceves. Victoria and her sister, Isabel Aceves Mournian, attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic School and then went on to the Academy of Our Lady of Peace. After graduation, Victoria attended St. Joseph's Commercial School. Following her marriage in 1940 to G. Harlan Dye (deceased), the owner of a local land surveying company, they moved to La Mesa where they were active in St. Martin Catholic Church community. They raised 6 children in that parish and Helix High School. Victoria was an active member of the St. Martin's Woman's Club. She also volunteered at Grossmont Hospital Cancer Center providing refreshments on an ongoing basis to the families of patients who were being treated there. They called her the "cookie lady". She was preceded in death by two daughters, CeeCee Ciremele and Maria Victoria. Survivors include Howard Dye, Belle Ann Baker, Richard Dye, Dory Miller and Rosie Beck and their families. She had 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Monday July 29, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin's Church in La Mesa. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Martin of Tours Church, St. Martin of Tours Academy or Grossmont Hospital Foundation/ Cancer Center. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019