Victoria Lynn Hendricks (Jackman) December 8, 1962 - December 11, 2019 Carlsbad Vicki was born December 8th, 1962 to Dan and Patricia Jackman in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from El Camino High School in 1981 and married her husband Craig Hendricks in 1982. They built a life together in Carlsbad, CA. Vicki worked as an office manager, legal secretary, and caregiver, but her life's work was her family. She left us suddenly on December 11th, 2019. Vicki is survived by her brother Mike Jackman; her aunt Julie Herrick of Boise, Idaho; her husband of 37 wonderful years, Craig Hendricks; daughter Nicole Hendricks; son Ryan Hendricks; son-in-law Hugo Meza; daughter-in-law Julia Hendricks; and grandsons Hugo and Logan Meza Hendricks. In lieu of flowers, Vicki would want any donations made to Casa de Amparo or Voices for Children to benefit foster children.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020