Victoria V. Rivera
Victoria V. Rivera
February 25, 1918 - October 30, 2020
Chula Vista
Victoria V. Rivera, 102 years of age, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 30, 2020. Victoria was born on February 25, 1918 in Guayaquil, Ecuador to late Amelia and Miguel Valenzuela. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Gray and Amelia Lukas, six grandchildren, Christal Gray, Erin Gray, Victoria Gray, Michele Loretto, Michael Lukas, and Nikolai Lukas, four great-grandchildren, Devin Loretto, Xochitl Loretto, Lili Loretto, and William Loretto.Victoria loved to read, she enjoyed spending time with her family, work in her garden and she always wore a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." She was an angel always helping and sharing with others.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
