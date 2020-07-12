1/1
Victoria Velasco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Vickie' Velasco November 1, 1938 - July 2, 2020 El Cajon Vickie Velasco, a native Californian and graduate of SDSU, devoted her life to public service.Vickie volunteered in the Peace Corps in Guatemala & Ecuador. She was the first Health Promotion Manager for SD Co. Aging & Independence Services where she began Feeling Fit exercise classes, Project Care and health classes. She served as president of the SD Co. Employees Charitable Org. She volunteered teaching Feeling Fit and mentored fostered youth.Vickie is survived by her sons Mark (Ana) and Michael (Maria), grandson Riddick, brother Richard Barrett and many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved