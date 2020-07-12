Victoria Velasco

Victoria Vickie' Velasco November 1, 1938 - July 2, 2020 El Cajon Vickie Velasco, a native Californian and graduate of SDSU, devoted her life to public service.Vickie volunteered in the Peace Corps in Guatemala & Ecuador. She was the first Health Promotion Manager for SD Co. Aging & Independence Services where she began Feeling Fit exercise classes, Project Care and health classes. She served as president of the SD Co. Employees Charitable Org. She volunteered teaching Feeling Fit and mentored fostered youth.Vickie is survived by her sons Mark (Ana) and Michael (Maria), grandson Riddick, brother Richard Barrett and many friends.



