|
|
Vilma Ruth Vel' Malmberg May 11, 1929 - October 18, 2018 Vilma Malmberg, long time Del Mar resident and lover of nature, music and art. Vilma was born and raised in Chicago Illinois, the middle daughter to Gabriel and Margaret Martinus. She received a BS in Art Education from Illinois State Normal University in 1951. In 1952 she married John Holmes Malmberg and moved to Del Mar, California in the early 1960's when John became a physics professor and researcher at UCSD. Vilma was a member of the Torrey Pines chapter of Sweet Adelines, a charter member of the San Dieguito Art Guild, choir member of St. Peter's Church, and a member of the San Diego Yacht Club. She is survived by her sister Blanche, son David, daughter Lori, niece Lani and grandchildren, Dylan, Kelsey and Ian. She will be missed by her friends and family, but will live forever in our hearts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 14, 2019