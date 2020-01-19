|
|
Vincent Edward Vince' Sullivan June 17, 1936 - December 26, 2019 San Diego Vincent Vince' Sullivan died peacefully on December 26, 2019. He had a wonderful visit with his family on Christmas day before he passed. Vince was born in San Diego, to Rear Admiral Dennis and Mrs. Helen Sullivan. His father was a career naval officer, and the family moved often when Vince was young. Vince went to St. Augustine High School in San Diego and graduated from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. He attended Villanova University, where he was class president, played basketball, and was involved in many activities there. He then joined the Navy as an ensign and attended George Washington University law school at night. The law was his calling, and he practiced law for over 50 years after moving to San Diego in 1961. He worked tirelessly and held a special place in his heart for his clients.Vince met the love of his life, Ann Mattingly, in high school. They married in 1960 and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2020. Together they had 3 children and many adventures together. They both loved to travel, play tennis, attend the St. Patrick Days' Parade to march with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, visit their grandkids, explore new restaurants, and have dinner with old friends. He was involved in the San Diego Hash House Harriers running group for many years. Vince never missed a gathering and loved being surrounded by people, where he could discuss any subject at length. Vince was a prankster and did not miss an opportunity to play a joke on his unsuspecting friends and co-workers. Vince was devoted to his legal practice, the Catholic Church, his family, and many friends and business associates. He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Susan Chapman (Larry), Terry Sullivan, and Laura Lee Sullivan (Byron Barrett); grandsons, Bryce, Darby, and Che; step-granddaughter, Raven; siblings, Patty and Denny; and many nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent's, Dennis and Helen; brother, Michael; brother-in-law, Matt, and a host of family and friends. Vince will be greatly missed.A memorial Mass will be held celebrating Vince's life Friday, January 31st, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4540 El Cerrito Dr., San Diego, CA, 92115, at 11:00 a.m. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020