Dr. Vincent Herbert Knauf II

Dr. Vincent Herbert Knauf II Obituary
Dr. Vincent Herbert Knauf II October 19, 1948 - August 7, 2019 Talmage, SD 40 years as an emergency physician, he was escorted home by his wife Cecelia, daughter Erin, Granddaughter Tawny, and Grandson Jordan on August 7, 2019. Ever still the Porsche racer and off-roading Cayenne enthusiast, he will be remembered with love, hugs, warm thoughts, and a cool helmet head. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Goodbody Mortuary, 5027 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, and CA, 92115, at noon. Immediately following we will parade to the Knauf house for Vince's celebration of life.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
