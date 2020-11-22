1/1
Vincent Joseph Lima
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Joseph Lima
July 21, 1935 - November 11, 2020
Lakeside
Vincent Joseph Lima, 85, of Lakeside, CA, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Vince grew up in East San Diego and attended Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, St. Augustine High School, SDSU and National University. Vince worked at General Dynamics /Lockheed Martin in San Diego and Denver. Vince and Carole retired to Reno before returning to San Diego (Lakeside) in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Carole and their four children, Phil (Beryl) Lima of Maine, Lisa (Gary) Moore of Nevada, Vickie (Jim) Reilly of Encinitas and Marty (Linda) Lima of Lakeside as well as 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and others. He remarked often that he was lucky to have the best in-laws possible through his children. A celebration of life is planned around his birthday in July.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved