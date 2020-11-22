Vincent Joseph Lima

July 21, 1935 - November 11, 2020

Lakeside

Vincent Joseph Lima, 85, of Lakeside, CA, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Vince grew up in East San Diego and attended Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, St. Augustine High School, SDSU and National University. Vince worked at General Dynamics /Lockheed Martin in San Diego and Denver. Vince and Carole retired to Reno before returning to San Diego (Lakeside) in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Carole and their four children, Phil (Beryl) Lima of Maine, Lisa (Gary) Moore of Nevada, Vickie (Jim) Reilly of Encinitas and Marty (Linda) Lima of Lakeside as well as 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and others. He remarked often that he was lucky to have the best in-laws possible through his children. A celebration of life is planned around his birthday in July.



