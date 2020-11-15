Vincent Mario Ricchiuti
May 2, 1942 - November 8, 2020
San Diego
Dr. Vincent Mario Ricchiuti passed away from cancer on November 8 after a very brief period of illness. He leaves a loving and grief-stricken family and community of friends, patients and colleagues. All who knew him were touched by his warmth, compassion, expertise, larger-than-life persona and comforting presence in the face of any difficulty they confronted.Dr. Ricchiuti, a first-generation Italian American, was born May 2, 1942, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Mario and Mary Ricchiuti and was the youngest of seven children. After moving to San Diego, he became a student at Saint Rose of Lima School in Chula Vista, then Saint Augustine High School, where he was captain of the basketball team, before matriculating at San Diego State University and attending medical school at UCLA School of Medicine. Following graduation from medical school in 1967, Dr. Ricchiuti began his career first as a surgical and medical intern at the University of Utah Medical Center, then at the United States Naval Flight Training in Pensacola, Florida. He went on to practice at several elite institutions, including as a United States Navy Flight Surgeon at NAS Miramar, as a resident at the UCLA Medical Center in Radiology, and as a fellow in Neuroradiology and Interventional Neuroradiology at the UCLA Medical Center. In 1968, Dr. Ricchiuti married the love of his life, Anne Kathleen Hubley. Their marriage of 52 years was a paragon of joy and partnership. Together they welcomed everyone in their circle to an open home for Sunday dinners and weekends around the pool. They traveled extensively and truly cherished one another. Along their journey, they had three children: Greg, Mia, and Michael. Dr. Ricchiuti was a doting father and an ever-present fixture in his kids' extended community, coaching their sports teams, attending all of their games and events, and was a founding supporter of the La Jolla High School Foundation.In 1975, Dr. Ricchiuti joined La Jolla Radiology Medical Group, affiliated with Scripps Memorial, La Jolla and Encinitas. He was widely-renowned in the San Diego area as an exemplary doctor, serving as chief of staff at Scripps Memorial Encinitas as well as staff interventional neuroradiologist at both Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Memorial Encinitas. Dr. Ricchiuti served his community as a physician until his retirement in 2015.Beyond his noted talent as a radiologist, Dr. Ricchiuti was beloved by all he encountered for his singularly charming personality and the ever-present twinkle in his eyes. He was the consummate father, husband, grandfather, friend, neighbor and all-around exceptional person. For so many, he was the first call for advice and counsel; to tap into his medical knowledge, or to request support for something deeply personal, support he offered freely with an unparalleled combination of gravitas and humor. He served as a minister, of sorts, to his friends, as well as in a more official capacity when he presided over several weddings for loved ones. To Vinny, as he was known to the countless who treasured him, the whole world was family, and the world will be a dimmer place without his light. He is survived by his devoted wife Anne and their children Greg, Mia Ammer, and Michael; his grandchildren Molly, Maggie, and Vincent Ricchiuti, and Geoffrey and Annie Ammer; and many nieces and nephews. The family still mourns his recently departed daughter-in-law, Sally Manchester Ricchiuti (Greg). Vinny also had a particularly special and adoring bond with his son-in-law Geoff (Mia), who passed away in 2012.A private family service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scripps Health Foundation at https://donate.scripps.org/giving/scrippshealth
.