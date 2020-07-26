Vincent N Pompo November 21, 1926 - July 14, 2020 Leucadia Vincent N. Pompo, long-time resident of Leucadia, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 14th. He will be greatly missed by his family and by all whose lives he touched. Born in Los Angeles, CA to Italian immigrant parents from Naples and Pescara, Italy, he grew up in a tough neighborhood and worked hard all his life, eventually becoming a successful businessman. In 1975 he started Southwestern Tile & Marble Company in San Diego that grew to be one of the largest and most successful importers and distributers of ceramic tile and stone in the industry at that time. A proud World War II naval veteran, Vincent served on the destroyer USS Plunkett DD431, assigned to protect U.S. troops in the Pacific. He married Patricia Ann Bronnenberg in 1947 and were married for 70 years up to Patricia's passing in 2018. Vincent was a hunter and traveled to Alaska and Colorado to hunt big game. He did deep-sea fishing and flew to Alaska when salmon were running. He owned racehorses and enjoyed going to the track. In 2018, Vincent was honored for being a WWII Veteran by being taken on the "Honor Flight" trip to Washington, D.C. to tour our country's most cherished war memorials. A proud Catholic, Vincent was an usher at the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Encinitas, CA. He was a member of the fraternal Catholic Knights of Columbus. Vincent was proud of and devoted to his family and his family was proud of him. Vincent is survived by daughter Linda Perrenoud, her husband Robert, their four children and eleven grandchildren; daughter Lesah Mutscheller and her two children and two grandchildren; and son Donato Pompo, his wife Tricia and two sons. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.



