Vincenzo D. Jim' Colucci July 3, 1932 - July 22, 2020 VISTA Vincenzo D. "Jim" Colucci was born on July 3,1932 in Casalvieri, Italy. After Wold War 2, he immigrated to the US with his mother and three sisters and graduated from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, CA. He served in the US Army for two years. Jim was a machinist, builder and investor and like many Italian immigrants who worked hard and sacrificed, became successful. On a return trip to Italy in 1956, he met Annita G. Zincone and married her eight days later. They were married for 35 years until she died in 1991. He was a loving and devoted husband. Our beloved father was a true Christian man with a deep Catholic faith, a spiritual giant who walked with almost silent footsteps. He lived his life the way God asked... with humility and obedience. Jesus Christ was the center and focus of his life, he was a faithful disciple and everything else came at a distant second. We thank God for the simple, eloquent, God fearing man we are honored to call our father. On the morning of July 22, 2020, he took his last breath and completed his journey back into the arms of our Lord and to our sweet mother who has patiently waited 29 years to be back with him. He carried his cross and fought his battle with Alzheimer's to the end as a strong soldier of God. He will be laid to rest in a private family burial. We will be having a Memorial Mass celebrating his life at St. Francis Catholic Church in Vista, his parish where he worshiped and served for over 45 years. The service will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am in the outdoor church on Rollins Way. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Alzheimer's Association
in his name. Jim leaves behind five children, nine grandchildren, his 92 year old sister and best friend, his niece and her family, and many friends who loved him. He had the gift of lighting up a room with his smile and exuded grace in all he did, leaving an impression on everyone he met. Rest in Peace Papa, we will all miss you.