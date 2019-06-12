|
Vincenzo John Vince' Martinico May 7, 1940 - June 5, 2019 La Quinta, CA Vincenzo (Vince) Martinico, 79, died Wednesday, June 5 in La Quinta, CA. He was a role model to his family and a world-class husband, father, and grandfather.He is survived by his wife, Linda Martinico, four children, Maria Martinico, John Martinico, Jacqui Anderson and Michael Martinico, and six grandchildren. Son of John and Mary Martinico of Sicily, he was born in Detroit, Michigan and was a lifelong resident of San Diego. An avid golfer, he and his wife recently relocated to La Quinta, CA. A true leader and innovator in the wine and spirits industry, he started his career at Southern Wine and Spirits in 1972. He went on to start his own business, Great Western Brokerage in 1988. At Vince's request, no services will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 12, 2019