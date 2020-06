I will always have Vince and Lou Sans to thank for my career at Southern Wine & Spirits and where I met the Love of my life,

Jim. I loved working with Vince and my most memorable times were in that first building Southern had and my office was a converted closet, but those were the fun times, the times we worked together as family, not just

boss and employees. I loved when you came into see him at the office, Linda. Vince would light up like a Christmas Tree and then when the kids were born and they would come in and they ran around his office so great, so great! May he rest in peace. Jim will now have one of his best friends with him and I know together they will have LOTS to catch up on. God Bless you all at this time of grief, but know Vince is at peace and always will be looking out for you.

Sue Gibson