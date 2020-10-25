Viola Ethel 'Vicki' Hurlburt
November 1, 1930 - October 10, 2020
El Cajon
An El Cajon native, Viola 'Vicki' Hurlburt, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was a vibrant, fun, beautiful, loving mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Vicki was born on November 1, 1930. She graduated from Grossmont High School and married her high school sweetheart, John Sheldon (Shelly) Hurlburt. The two were married for just under 50 years and lived in El Cajon until Shelly passed in 2000. Vicki was a stay-at-home mom until her children started high school and then worked as an admissions clerk, textbook clerk, and then library clerk at El Cajon Valley High School until she retired. She so enjoyed visiting with the somewhat lonely students who would come to the library during lunch.The family shares fond memories of Vicki doing her favorite things: living in retirement part-time in Estero Beach, Ensenada, dancing, drawing and painting, singing (you could say a word and she could sing a song with that word in it an amazing gift!), fishing in Baja, bowling with friends, taking many trips around the world with her husband, and spending precious time with her family. She is survived by her sister Judy, daughter, Linda Kimzey, son John Hurlburt, Jr., daughter Jill, seven grandchildren Carlie Spears, Mike Kimzey, Cori Espelet, Mindy Meade, Bekah Beatty, Jesse Hurlburt, and Kristin Casillas, 18 great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews. Vicki also treasured JoAnne (Wiley) Burns, her best friend for over 72 years.The family asks that donations be made in Vicki's name to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alzsd.org/tribute-gifts