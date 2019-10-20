Home

Violet L. Wagener April 26, 1922 - October 5, 2019 Coronado Violet passed away peacefully at the age of 97, surrounded by family. In 1984, Violet and her beloved, late husband Hobart moved to Coronado, where she cherished her time volunteering at the Mingei International Museum of Folk Art and the Coronado Public Library.Violet was filled with deep love and pride for her family, including her children, Diane, Jeff, and Shaw; 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren who she found endless joy in. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mingei.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
