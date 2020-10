I'm heartbroken. I have vivid memories of library class at Casey Jr High. Vi read to us. Frank Buck's "Bring 'em Back Alive" comes to mind. And she taught me how to open a new book without breaking its spine.

In recent years, she and I exchanged letters at Christmastime. I hadn't yet responded to her latest one; it is lying here on my desk, forever unanswered.

Eric Rush