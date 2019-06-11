|
|
Virginia Ann Muniz (Ciarolla) January 14, 1937 - June 6, 2019 Portland, OR Virginia Ann Muniz (Ciarolla) went to be with Jesus and her great-granddaughter, Bonnie. Virginia was a native of Warren, Ohio, and a 38-year a resident of Oregon. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Tony Muniz, family, and friends. She is survived by a sister, two brothers, three sons, a daughter, fourteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her devotion to Christ, her family, and friends. A service will be held in her memory on Wednesday, June 19 at 2:00 PM at The Grove Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 11, 2019