Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Muniz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann (Ciarolla) Muniz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Ann (Ciarolla) Muniz Obituary
Virginia Ann Muniz (Ciarolla) January 14, 1937 - June 6, 2019 Portland, OR Virginia Ann Muniz (Ciarolla) went to be with Jesus and her great-granddaughter, Bonnie. Virginia was a native of Warren, Ohio, and a 38-year a resident of Oregon. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Tony Muniz, family, and friends. She is survived by a sister, two brothers, three sons, a daughter, fourteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her devotion to Christ, her family, and friends. A service will be held in her memory on Wednesday, June 19 at 2:00 PM at The Grove Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.