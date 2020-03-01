|
Virginia Flynn White October 18, 1918 - February 18, 2020 La Jolla Virginia Flynn White died peacefully February 18th of natural causes at La Vida Real in Rancho San Diego. She was 101. "Ginny," as she was affectionately called, was born in Aspen, Colorado. Her grandfather had emigrated from Ireland to Canada and eventually settled in Aspen. He was a silver miner. Ginny's mother, Rose, died giving birth to her during the Influenza epidemic of 1918. Her father, James J. Flynn, was a judge who presided in courtrooms throughout Pitkin County. Raised by her grandmother, Ginny earned a full scholarship from Loveland High School to attend Denver University, where she joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, an affiliation that provided great joy and life-long friends. It was a sorority sister who lived in La Jolla that brought her west. She came to visit her in 1939 and never left.Soon after moving here, Ginny met her husband Robert Willard White at Arden Dairy in Mission Valley, where they both worked. They were married in 1940 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in La Jolla and settled in La Mesa, where they raised their two sons, Bob and Jim. While her husband Robert went on to start the Whico Construction Company in East County, Ginny enrolled at San Diego State College to pursue a teaching credential. She graduated with a BA in primary education in 1950. During her time at SDSC, she helped start a chapter of her beloved Gamma Phi sorority. Education was her passion. And, school bullying became her cause. After years of teaching in elementary classrooms, Ginny retired but remained a substitute teacher and tutor for several Catholic schools in the East County. She also dedicated herself to the community. During the Viet Nam War she was a Red Cross volunteer tending to the Navy and Marines at the Naval Hospital in Balboa Park, and gave of her time to St. Vincent's Catholic Church, the Republican party offices where she worked on campaigns for former Governor Pete Wilson and former President Gerald Ford, and in myriad ways involving her children's activities. At home, Ginny's life revolved around her sonsas a mom, a cheerleader, and a volunteer. She did everything from being president of the PTA at Helix High School to rooting for any Helix High or San Diego State athletic team. Those were the days when the Whites' La Mesa home was fondly remembered as a "clubhouse hangout" for all her sons' friends. The Naval Hospital was not her first experience with the Red Cross. In high school, Ginny had saved a classmate from drowning in an ice pond and proudly received a national award from the Red Cross for doing so. Throughout her retirement, she loved playing golf at Singing Hills Country Club and bridge with her friends, but her favorite pastime was traveling with her husband in their motor home, exploring the United States, Western Canada and much of Mexico. They also enjoyed cruising, especially to their favorite ports Australia and Ireland. "Mom was Irish to the core," said son Bob, "and a good Catholic lady. From the Flynn crest hanging on the wall at home, to the coasters and her key chain, one could hardly not know she was Irish." Ginny will always be remembered for her smiling eyes, her wonderful wit and an infectious, hearty laugh. In later years, she was quick to point out, "I've had a rich, full life." Those who knew her would add, it was a life very well-lived.Ginny is survived by sons, Bob, of San Diego and Sacramento, and Jim, of San Diego. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends contributions be made to STOMP Out Bullying at 220 East 57th Street, Suite G, New York, New York, 10022-2820, or online at stompoutbullying.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020