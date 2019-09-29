|
|
Virginia Gayle' Gillies-Mize May 24, 1938 - August 27, 2019 RANCHO SANTA FE Gayle passed away at the age of 82 at home surrounded by her family following a two-year battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.Born in 1938 to Virginia and Gailey Summers in the small town of Conyers, Georgia, Gayle was voted "Best all Around" in High School and was the valedictorian for her senior class. She attended and graduated from Duke University with a psychology degree where she met and married Terry Gillies at the age of 22. They had three children together in 4 years and settled in the town of Rancho Santa Fe in 1968. Gayle became a pillar of this community serving on various committees and volunteering her time as an elder and Sunday school teacher at the Village Presbyterian church. She also was elected as president of the school board and was the first woman to join the Rotary Club. Gayle was always very involved in her children's life as a stay at home Mom and room mother and started the Backyard Swim' program in her community.Gayle didn't initiate her career until the age of 40 when she started her own travel business (Gayle Gillies Travel) located in the center of town. During that time, she organized group trips and traveled all over the world and was one of the first exclusive members of Virtuoso in San Diego. When her grandchildren were born, she became known as "Gigi" and would often take them on special excursions around the country. The entire family joined her on trips to Hawaii and Tahiti and more recently, her children and spouses cruised the French Riviera to celebrate her 80th birthday. With all her many travels, she tried to learn different languages, like Japanese and French, but her southern accent was so strong that no-one could understand her!When Gayle turned 60, she lost Terry, her husband of 38 years and three months later her mother died. Later that year, she was on safari in Africa and suffered a brain hemorrhage. Fortunately, she survived after spending time in a South African hospital. She then got remarried to Joe Mize and spent her last 18 years with him. They loved to travel together with special trips to Paris and to college basketball games to watch their favorite teams play: Duke and University of Kansas.Gayle also had a great appreciation for the arts, was a voracious reader, played tennis and golf and loved to walk, she even won two gold medals at the senior Olympics! Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, laughing and having FUN! There were many visits to Georgia to visit her family but fortunately her children and grandchildren lived nearby, and she loved hosting special occasions and holidays. In her later years, Gayle founded the San Diego Chamber Orchestra and The Women's Fund, which has been very successful in providing grants to various non-profit organizations throughout San Diego County. Gayle is also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Nell-Ann. She is survived by her three children: Ginger, Bill, and Nancy and their spouses, her eight grandchildren: Ryan, Genna, Cammie Rose, Brad, Danny, Jeff, Molly, Andrew, and two great-grandchildren: Henry and Juniper.Gayle will be remembered most for her upbeat and positive outlook on life, her southern charm, her beautiful smile and her kind Christian heart.Memorial gifts may be made to the Rancho Santa Fe women's Fund, 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., suite B30, Encinitas, CA 92024.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019