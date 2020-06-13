Virginia was a star of the San Diego County Bar Association delegation to the Conference of Delegates for years. I will always be appreciative of her gracious hospitality at her yearly holiday events.
K Martin White
June 21, 2019
As a kid in the 70s, I used to help her with Garden maintenance. As a bonus I got to experience her superb piano skills. Super nice lady.
Brad Sessions
June 20, 2019
May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during this difficult time.
June 19, 2019
Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years, And if because of special mightiness they are 80 years. May the memories of the wonderful times you shared together bring a smile and joy in your heart.
June 14, 2019
As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken hearts (Psalm 147:3), may your cherished memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength to endure.
