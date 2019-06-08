|
|
Virginia June Clemeshaw January 7, 1934 - May 26, 2019 Escondido, CA Virginia died peacefully in her sleep. Born in Arbuckle, CA, she was predeceased by her late husband of 32 years, Patrick Clemeshaw. Virginia studied at San Jose State University. She worked for San Diego County for 15 years as a social worker. Virginia is survived by her son Braden Clemeshaw and his wife Kelly, daughter Alchera Ayyad and her husband Willy. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Hunter and Amber Ayyad and Evers and Owen Clemeshaw. Virginia was also fortunate to have many family and friends that she traveled the world with, met for happy hours and saw movies. A Celebration of Life will be held June 19th. Contact family members for more information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 8 to June 9, 2019